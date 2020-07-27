EL School Board To Consider Online Start For Next School Year

The superintendent of the East Lansing school district is proposing an online start for the first month of instruction.

The East Lansing Board of Education will consider a plan to begin remote instruction on August 31.

In-person classes would not resume before September 30.

Superintendent Dori Leyko says the district surveyed parents and teachers about the start of school, finding mixed opinions regarding in-person versus online instruction.

Leyko says the online option best meets the community’s needs.

“It’s not the start of school I think any of us want,” Leyko says. “We want our kids back, we want our kids in the building, we want to be with our kids. But under the circumstances, we think it’s the best start of school and the safest for everybody.”

The Lansing, Waverly, Okemos and Holt school districts have already approved an online start next month.