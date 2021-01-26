EL Schools In-Person Instruction Plan Approved

The East Lansing Board of Education has approved a plan for returning to in-person learning.





Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants schools to open by March 1st.

Under the plan in East Lansing, preschool and elementary students will begin in-person instruction with an orientation week starting February 22nd. For middle and high schoolers, the first day is March 1st. Families can choose to stick with remote learning through the end of the school year.

Elementary teachers will work either in person or remotely, while secondary teachers will instruct both remotely and in person. Teachers are also encouraged to be vaccinated, but a COVID-19 vaccination is not required.

The plan includes daily health screenings and limits on visitors. Other protocols include masks, distancing, and table and desk partitions.

The board approved the plan on a vote of 6 to 1.