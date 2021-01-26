Related Program: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR

EL Schools In-Person Instruction Plan Approved

By 1 hour ago
  • East Lansing High School photo
    East Lansing High School
    Courtesy photo

The East Lansing Board of Education has approved a plan for returning to in-person learning.

 


Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants schools to open by March 1st.

Under the plan in East Lansing, preschool and elementary students will begin in-person instruction with an orientation week starting February 22nd. For middle and high schoolers, the first day is March 1st. Families can choose to stick with remote learning through the end of the school year.

Elementary teachers will work either in person or remotely, while secondary teachers will instruct both remotely and in person. Teachers are also encouraged to be vaccinated, but a COVID-19 vaccination is not required.

The plan includes daily health screenings and limits on visitors. Other protocols include masks, distancing, and table and desk partitions.

The board approved the plan on a vote of 6 to 1.

Tags: 
East Lansing schools
Education
news
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19

Related Content

Whitmer, Health Exec: COVID Variant Could Affect Reopen Plans

By 22 hours ago
courtesy / Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials say they are very concerned about a new variant of COVID-19 that’s been found in Michigan. And that could affect the course of the state’s response and the pace of reopening schools, sports, and businesses.

Michigan Asks For A Waiver Of Standardized Testing For 2021

By Anna Liz Nichols | Associated Press 23 hours ago
F1Digitals / Pixabay License

Michigan requested on Monday that standardized testing be waived for the 2020-2021 school year, after a school year marked with instruction inconsistency and difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.