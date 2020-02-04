ELHS Students, Teachers To Attend State Of The Union Response

The East Lansing School District is in the final stages of planning for tonight’s State of the Union response. A number of students and faculty members have been the given the opportunity to attend.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to Pres. Trump’s State of the Union address from East Lansing High School. The event is not open to the public, but a crowd of about 400 is expected at the Governor’s nationally televised speech.

East Lansing Superintendent Dori Leyko says 22 students and several teachers will be there. “You know, it’s just a really cool once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of our staff and students here in the district," state Leyko, who adds “many of them are leaders of different groups or represent a population of students within our building that reflects the general population of our buildings.”

Leyko says she hasn’t gotten any backlash for agreeing to host a partisan political event. Typical facility rental policies have been followed. She met with students this morning to discuss details like what time to arrive, which door to enter, and that bags will not be allowed.

WKAR-TV and 105.1 FM WKAR Newstalk will carry live coverage of the President’s speech and the Governor’s response tonight, starting at 9 p.m.