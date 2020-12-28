Elizabeth Is Missing | Masterpiece

Sun. Jan. 3 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A woman desperately tries to solve two mysteries as she declines ever deeper into dementia.

Two-time Academy Award®–winner Glenda Jackson ("A Touch of Class," "Women in Love") stars in Elizabeth Is Missing, an adaptation of Emma Healey’s acclaimed novel.



Playing feisty grandmother Maud Horsham, who lives alone despite early-stage Alzheimer’s, Jackson is joined by Maggie Steed ("Paddington 2") as Maud’s only friend, Elizabeth, who ominously goes missing, leading to one of the mysteries at the heart of the drama. Helen Behan ("The Virtues") plays Maud’s dutiful daughter, Helen, and Nell Williams ("Blinded by the Light") is Maud’s doting granddaughter, Katy.



The other mystery in Maud’s mind is a puzzle from her past, kindled when she unearths the top of an old cosmetics compact while gardening with Elizabeth. The discovery takes Maud back to her teenaged self (played by Liv Hill, "The Little Stranger"). Like many younger siblings, Maud looked up to her big sister, Sukey (Sophie Rundle, "Gentleman Jack"), considering her the height of glamour, plus she had a crush on her sister’s husband, Frank (Mark Stanley, "Sanditon"). This childhood idyll ended with Sukey’s failure to come home one night in 1949, never to be seen again.



Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.