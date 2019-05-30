Elizabeth Warren To Make Campaign Stops in Michigan

2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren-(D, Mass.) plans to make two campiagn stops in the Great Lakes State this week to connect with voters in a state that Trump won by only 10,704 votes in the 2016 General Election.

Senator Warren plans to visit Detroit on June 4th at 1:30 p.m. at Focus: HOPE for a Town Hall "Community Conversation". She also plans to visit Lansing Community College later that day at 6:45 p.m. for another town hall.

The timing of these visits will make Warren the most recent presidential candidiate to come through Michigan. Warren is centering her message around themes of corruption in Washington and focusing on economic issues in the state and around the country.

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence made visits to the state in March and April touting their policy's impacts on Michigan's economy, already getting involved in what is expected to be a key battleground state in the 2020 election.