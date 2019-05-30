Elizabeth Warren To Make Campaign Stops in Michigan

By 55 minutes ago
  • Detroit skyline
    The Detroit City Skyline
    haljackey / flickr creative commons

2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren-(D, Mass.) plans to make two campiagn stops in the Great Lakes State this week to connect with voters in a state that Trump won by only 10,704 votes in the 2016 General Election.

Senator Warren plans to visit Detroit on June 4th at 1:30 p.m. at Focus: HOPE for a Town Hall "Community Conversation". She also plans to visit Lansing Community College later that day at 6:45 p.m. for another town hall.

The timing of these visits will make Warren the most recent presidential candidiate to come through Michigan. Warren is centering her message around themes of corruption in Washington and focusing on economic issues in the state and around the country.

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence made visits to the state in March and April touting their policy's impacts on Michigan's economy, already getting involved in what is expected to be a key battleground state in the 2020 election.

Tags: 
election 2020
politics and government
Michigan politics

Related Content

For Democrats On 2020 Trail, DeVos Becoming A Favorite Foe

By May 23, 2019
Betsy DeVos photo
Courtesy photo / Betsy DeVos

Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls Betsy DeVos the "worst secretary of education we've seen." Sen. Amy Klobuchar says DeVos "shouldn't be in her job." Beto O'Rourke's take on DeVos: "We can do better."

Wealthy DeVos Family Won't Back Michigan's Amash In Primary

By May 22, 2019
Justin Amash
Gordon Evans / WMUK

Members of the politically powerful DeVos family are no longer financially backing a Michigan congressman who is the first Republican on Capitol Hill to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

New York Times National Editor Talks 2020 Coverage Of Michigan

By May 3, 2019
New York Times
samchills via Flickr

Marc Lacey has reported for The New York Times as a foreign correspondent from Nairobi and Mexico City and in the U.S. from Washington and Phoenix. Now, he serves as the National Editor managing Times reporters embedded all over the country. WKAR Politics Reporter Abigail Censky spoke to him about how he’s planning to cover Michigan in 2020.