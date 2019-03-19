Emergency Declared In Part Of Michigan Due To Flooding

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Newaygo County in western Michigan after heavy rains and melting snow caused flooding.

The declaration announced Tuesday makes available all state resources in cooperation with local efforts.

A local disaster declaration was issued last week in Newaygo County, where the White River and the Muskegon River receded this week after overflowing their banks following heavy rain. WZZM-TV reports more than 130 homes and businesses were damaged. WWMT-TV reports the American Red Cross is helping.

The National Weather Service says flood warnings remain in effect Tuesday along the Muskegon River, the Grand River and some other western Michigan rivers. Flooding was reported along the Rifle River in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula. The warnings come amid flooding elsewhere in the Midwest.