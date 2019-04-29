Emilio And Gloria Estefan: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song | Special

Fri., May 3, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | An all-star tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the 2019 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.

This is a PBS music special honoring Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s receipt of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. This program will premiere Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. on PBS stations nationwide. The program will also be broadcast at a later date via the American Forces Network to American service men and women and civilians at U.S. Department of Defense locations around the world. This will be the first time the Gershwin Prize will be awarded to a married couple or to musicians-songwriters of Hispanic descent.