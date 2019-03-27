Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk E.U. Votes To Rewrite Its Copyright Laws, Delivering A Blow To Tech Giants By Aarti Shahani • 40 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 27, 2019 4:33 pm The European Union voted to rewrite its laws, in a big blow for tech firms like Google and Facebook, forcing them to find copyright violations on their platforms and not wait for them to be reported. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.