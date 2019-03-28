Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

At The European Gull Screeching Championship, Seagulls Don't Ruffle Anyone's Feathers

By editor 45 minutes ago

The European Gull Screeching Championship was just held on the Belgian coast. Jan Seys of the Flanders Marine Institute says it was organized to shed a good light on the often-hated birds.