Explore the resurgence of iconic wildlife and natural processes across Europe's most breathtaking landscapes, from the Arctic Circle to rich river wetlands, from deep forests to rugged mountain peaks.

Beyond the bustling cities lies a surprisingly vast wildland spanning millions of miles, where species that were threatened by extinction are being reintroduced to nature. Europe's New Wild tells the inspiring story of an epic transformation, exploring the rebirth of the continent and Europe’s wildlife like never before.



In the new four-part series, viewers will witness the resurgence of wildlife across the continent in the most unexpected places through captivating footage. As conservationists give nature a helping hand, each episode examines how ecosystems are being restored, providing a new chance for Europe’s most iconic wildlife to thrive among its breathtaking landscapes.



The Missing Lynx | Wed., Feb. 3

Across the Iberian Peninsula, food chains and ecosystems are restored, allowing a host of endangered animals, including the Iberian lynx—the rarest cat in the world—to flourish once again.



Return of the Titans | Wed., Feb. 10

In Europe’s Carpathian Mountains, the introduction of bison is helping numerous other species to prosper while just beyond this mountainous region, gray wolves are staging an astonishing return.



The Land of Snow and Ice | Wed., Feb. 17

Sami reindeer herders and modern conservationists are teaming up in a bid to save one of Europe’s wildest frontiers. Through ice and snow, the link between humankind and wild is being reforged.



Europe's Amazon | Wed., Feb. 24

The Danube is the largest preserved wetland on the continent and a sanctuary for thousands of species, where many are the last of their kind. Conservationists are working to preserve and restore these precious habitats before it’s too late.



