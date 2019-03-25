EVE Opens DeWitt Location

A Lansing organization that supports domestic violence and sexual assault survivors has opened a second location.

Leah Dryer, the director of community outreach with EVE talks about opening a second location.

EVE which stands for end violent encounters has been in Lansing since 1977.

It opened a second location in Dewitt about two months ago.

That’s according to Leah Dryer with EVE.

She says more and more sexual assault survivors are coming forward for services after the Larry Nassar scandal. He's the imprisoned former MSU sports doctor who hundreds of women say molested them.

“Obviously with the numbers, it shows one in three people will be affected by sexual assault. So just having more places for them to go, overall is very helpful," says Dryer.

Dryer says the new location houses a counselor and an advocate that can help with legal issues.