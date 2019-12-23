Evening With The Governor 2019 | Off The Record Special

Fri. Dec. 27 at 9pm on WKAR HD and streaming | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks about her first year in office with Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick. Joining the conversation is First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.

The WKAR original program Off The Record presents "Evening with the Governor 2019," featuring a conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.

The special airs in the capital region on WKAR HD Friday, Dec. 27 at 9 PM ET and on most other Michigan PBS stations in January (check local listings).

In the hourlong special, Gov. Whitmer offers her take on President Donald Trump, reveals that she might support a sales tax increase for schools, and talks about how she was ready to get out of politics for good. Then, the Flint water crisis exploded and she decided to run for governor.

Elected in 2018, this is Gov. Whitmer's first appearance on the long-running Evening with the Governor special series from Off the Record.

It's also the very first TV interview for First Gentleman Mallory, who discloses he is not a close personal political advisor to his spouse. "She has her job and I have mine and I'm fine with that," he jokes.

It's a fast-paced, informative, entertaining and spirited give and take with Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. Skubick has covered Michigan governors since 1969.

The program was recorded at the governor's executive residence on December 20, 2019.

Beginning midday Friday, Dec. 27, "Evening with the Governor 2019" will be available for on demand viewing in the PBS App on many streaming devices and smart TVs, and at video.wkar.org.