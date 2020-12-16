Evening with the Governor 2020 | Off the Record Special

Fri. Dec. 18 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the challenging year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick.

The WKAR original program Off The Record presents "Evening with the Governor 2020," featuring a conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.



From being mentioned as a potential running mate of Joe Biden, through the continuing COVID pandemic, to an alleged kidnapping plot, it's a rare opportunity for the governor and Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick to discuss her year in office in a relaxed format. Later in the show they are joined by Michigan First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.



Beginning at 9pm on Friday, Dec. 18, "Evening with the Governor 2020" will be available for on-demand viewing in the PBS App on many streaming devices and smart TVs, and at video.wkar.org.



MORE ABOUT "OFF THE RECORD"

Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor's office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.