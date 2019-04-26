Evidence Found; Prosecutors Seek Freeze In Flint Water Case

By 42 minutes ago
  • river and buildings
    City of Flint
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan attorney general's office has asked a judge not to release a decision in a major criminal case tied to the Flint water crisis after discovering a new "trove of documents" from state agencies.

Prosecutors want a six-month freeze in the case of Nick Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area.

Judge Joseph Farah tells The Associated Press that he'll hold a hearing on that request on May 3.

Lyon was director of the Michigan health department under Gov. Rick Snyder. He's been ordered to trial, but Farah is considering an appeal of that ruling.

The judge planned to release a decision no later than May 17.

Prosecutors say 23 boxes of evidence related to Flint water were found in the basement of a state building.

Tags: 
Flint Water Crisis
The Flint Water Crisis

Related Content

5 Years Later, Flint Residents Say Water Crisis Is Not Over

By Apr 25, 2019
Flint water
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Five years to the day after leaders in Flint switched water sources to save money, residents came to Lansing to talk about the toxins that caused a health crisis that may last generations. 


Michigan Civil Rights Leaders Create Flint Water Study Guide

By Apr 23, 2019
View of the Flint river
Maria Palmo / WKAR-MSU

State civil rights officials have produced a guide aimed at helping to teach lessons of the Flint water crisis as it marks five years.


Judge Says US Government Can Be Sued For Flint Water Crisis

By Apr 19, 2019
City of Flint water tower
Ben Gordon / flickr creative commons

A judge says the federal government can be sued by Flint residents who blame the Environmental Protection Agency for waiting too long to intervene in the city's water crisis.

Flint Getting $77.7M Loan To Help With Water Improvements

By Apr 17, 2019
Flint water tower
Ben Gordon / flickr/Creative Commons

Flint is getting $77.7 million in loan assistance that it was promised in 2017 for infrastructure improvements as it deals with the aftermath of its crisis with lead-tainted water.