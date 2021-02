Former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia has committed to donating $32 million to the athletic department.

The school made the announcement Monday, saying Ishbia's gift is the largest single commitment from an individual in its history.

Ishbia was a walk-on guard for the Spartans for their 2000 national championship team under coach Tom Izzo. He graduated from Michigan State's Eli Broad College of Business in 2003.

Ishbia is the chairman, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.