Expedition With Steve Backshall | Series Premiere

Wed, Jan 15 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Take a glimpse into some of the incredible parts of the world that have yet to be explored!

In this global series, adventurer and naturalist Steve Backshall ventures into undiscovered territory, endures extreme physical challenges, encounters extraordinary wildlife and teams up with remarkable people along the way. From free-diving in underground river systems and descending deep into the caves of the Maya underworld, to kayaking Himalayan whitewater and scaling unclimbed Arctic peaks, these expeditions push Backshall and his expert crew to the limit.

About Steve Backshall

Steve Backshall, BAFTA-winning adventurer and wildlife expert, is an experienced and unparalleled natural history producer and presenter. He is hugely popular with young television audiences who are both terrified and delighted to watch his encounters with extraordinary and inspiring predators. Steve is an old-fashioned action hero whose leisure pursuits include mountaineering, kayaking, scuba diving, martial arts and endurance running, which together with his unsurpassed wildlife knowledge, make him a compelling and motivational speaker for a multitude of audiences. In 2011, Steve was recognized with a BAFTA for The Best Children’s Television Presenter for his work on Deadly 60, as well as the series itself being honored with a BAFTA for The Best Factual Series. Steve was also an on-air correspondent for the PBS and BBC co-production, BIG BLUE LIVE, which won the BAFTA for a Live Event in 2016. Steve is also a prolific author, having published 13 books, and is a proud ambassador for The Scouts and the Get Outside champion for Ordinance Survey.