Wed. Mar. 31 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | With a million species at risk of extinction, Sir David Attenborough explores how this crisis of biodiversity has consequences for us all, threatening food and water security, undermining our ability to control our climate and even putting us at greater risk of pandemic diseases.

Featuring some of the world’s leading scientists, Extinction: The Facts is an up-to-the-minute report on what extinction and biodiversity loss mean, not just for the planet but for us as a species. It reveals what is happening to the natural world, how human activity drives extinction and why we haven’t acted sooner to stem these losses. With the world at a critical turning point, Extinction: The Facts asks what governments, industries and individuals can do now to change our course.



Extinction: The Facts examines the many ways that humans are driving this loss of biodiversity. The illegal wildlife trade, overfishing, climate change, pollution and land-use change are all threatening our world’s delicate balance. This destructive relationship with the natural world is linked to the rise of pandemics, as seen in diseases transmitted from animals to humans such as Ebola and coronaviruses like SARS and COVID-19.



