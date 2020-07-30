Family of Us | A PBS American Portrait Story

Sun., Aug. 2 at 10:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | See a moving and meaningful picture of families in America today and the way they shape our lives.

Surrounded by a chorus of voices from user generated submissions from across the country, the program provides a personal look at two very different main stories that reveal how we value our relatives now more than ever.

First is Lumiere R., a recent film school graduate, who moved to Griffin, Georgia to help care for their grandparents and document their stories, as their grandfather’s dementia threatens to erase much of the family’s collective memory. Second is Amelia G., whose father was released from prison in February after serving 10 years for a crime he did not commit. After months of delays due to the pandemic, Amelia is finally able to fly from New York City to San Francisco for the long-awaited reunion with her father

ABOUT PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT

PBS American Portrait, a national storytelling project aligned with PBS's 50th anniversary celebration, invites America to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today. A digital first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, American Portrait begins as a platform for people to share photos, videos, and text submissions and capture the state and spirit of our nation.