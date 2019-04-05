Fans Get First Look At Stadium For Final Four Team Practices

By 18 minutes ago
  • U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
    U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis where the Final Four is being held in 2019.
    Facebook/Final Four - Minneapolis

Basketball fans have lined up early for the first entry into U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Final Four teams hold open-to-the-public workouts.

Auburn takes the court first, followed by Virginia, Texas Tech and Michigan State.

There's no charge to attend the practices.

The games, of course, come at a cost. According to secondary market ticket seller StubHub, as of Friday morning, the lowest price for the semifinal games on Saturday evening is $385.

U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016, the home of the Minnesota Vikings and the host of the Super Bowl after the 2017 NFL season.

The seating capacity has been expanded for the Final Four to 72,000.

MSU Basketball
Final Four
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis

Related Content

Lansing Nun Prays For MSU Basketball Championship

By 2 hours ago
Sister Pat Newhouse

Sister Pat Newhouse is a nun at St. Martha Catholic Church in Okemos and she's also a huge fan of the Spartans.

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo May Have Done Best Job Of Career

By 8 hours ago
Tom Izzo courtside
hilaryhiggins / Flickr Creative Commons

Tom Izzo struggled with tears of joy as Michigan State knocked off top-seeded Duke to reach the Final Four. He was emotional again only a few hours later when fans packed the Breslin Center to welcome the gritty Spartans back to campus.

Police Urging Safe Final Four Celebrations On Saturday

By 23 hours ago
East Lansing police
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Police are warning that people could face fines, jail time and even expulsion from Michigan State University for committing crimes during Final Four celebrations this weekend.


MSU Will Hold Final Four Watch Party at Munn Arena

By Apr 4, 2019
Munn Ice Arena
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

You don't have to go to a bar to watch the Michigan State University men's basketball team take on Texas Tech in the Final Four on Saturday night. 

Cassius Winston Named First Team All-American By Associated Press

By Apr 3, 2019
Cassius Winston
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

The quarterback of the MSU men's basketball team receives another honor. 