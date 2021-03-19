Wed. Mar. 24 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | If you could see your family’s future, would you change anything?

Fast-Forward: Look Into Your Future is a new documentary and multi-platform initiative that accelerates the aging process for millennials and baby boomers and encourages families to begin conversations about what it takes to age well together. The film follows four families as they face the physical, social and economic realities of aging and learn what it takes to age with empathy, dignity and support.



Fast-Forward is a story that shows how successful aging is possible when intergenerational loved ones converse about their needs, communicate from the heart and plan for the process ahead. Ultimately, the families learn they have more control over how they age than they thought.



Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere.