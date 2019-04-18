Related Program: Fresh Air on AM 870 NewsTalk From Fastballs To Greaseballs, 'K' Offers A History Of Baseball's Most Iconic Pitches By Dave Davies • 43 minutes ago Related Program: Fresh Air on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 18, 2019 2:18 pm NY Times baseball writer Tyler Kepner spoke to 22 hall-of-fame pitchers about what they throw, and how they get a mental edge over hitters. His new book is K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.