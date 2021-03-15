Fauci: The Virus Hunter

By WKAR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci behind microphone
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sep. 16, 2014.
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh / APT

Mon. Mar. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This hour-long documentary provides an in-depth look at Dr. Anthony Fauci's life story and career.

Informative and engaging on-camera interviews with some of Dr. Fauci's colleagues and friends, including Dr. John Gallin, Dr. Michael Osterholm and medical historian Victoria Harden, offer insight into his career and family life while the compelling images and videos archived by the Associated Press give an expansive view of the true depth and breadth of his contributions and service to this country and the world.

This program sheds light on the many battles fought, challenges overcome and significant discoveries made during Fauci's esteemed career.

Tags: 
WKAR StayTuned Update
Fauci: The Virus Hunter