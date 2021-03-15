Fauci: The Virus Hunter

Mon. Mar. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This hour-long documentary provides an in-depth look at Dr. Anthony Fauci's life story and career.

Informative and engaging on-camera interviews with some of Dr. Fauci's colleagues and friends, including Dr. John Gallin, Dr. Michael Osterholm and medical historian Victoria Harden, offer insight into his career and family life while the compelling images and videos archived by the Associated Press give an expansive view of the true depth and breadth of his contributions and service to this country and the world.



This program sheds light on the many battles fought, challenges overcome and significant discoveries made during Fauci's esteemed career.