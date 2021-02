The panel discusses COVID dollars, trouble for Shirkey. The guest is Rep. Tyrone Carter.

The panel discusses the impasse on spending federal COVID money and trouble for Sen. Mike Shirkey over recent comments. The guest is a senior democratic member of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Tyrone Carter. Panelists Cheyna Roth, Riley Beggin and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.