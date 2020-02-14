Related Program: Off the Record Feb. 14, 2020 - Dan Quisenberry| OFF THE RECORD By WebTeam • 1 minute ago Related Program: Off the Record ShareTweetEmail Dan Quisenberry appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick Topic: Governor's road bond commercials. Guest: Dan Quisenberry Watch now at video.wkar.org Listen Listening... / 27:44 The panel discusses the governor's new road bond commercials. The guest is Dan Quisenberry. Lauren Gibbons, Zoe Clark and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.