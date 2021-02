The panel discusses no deal on spending COVID money. The guest is Robert McCann.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses federal COVID money. It's been over three weeks and still no deal on spending $5 billion dollars in federal aid. The guest is Robert McCann from the K-12 Alliance of Michigan. Panelists Emily Lawler, Chad Livengood and Eric Lloyd join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.