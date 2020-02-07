Related Program: Off the Record Feb. 7, 2020 - Rep. Jason Sheppard| OFF THE RECORD By WebTeam • 47 seconds ago Related Program: Off the Record ShareTweetEmail Rep. Jason Sheppard appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick Topic: Governor's budget is released. Guest: Rep. Jason Sheppard Watch now at video.wkar.org Listen Listening... / 27:44 The panel discusses the governor's new budget. The guest is Rep. Jason Sheppard. Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.