Related Program: 
Off the Record

Feb. 7, 2020 - Rep. Jason Sheppard| OFF THE RECORD

By WebTeam 47 seconds ago
  • Rep. Jason Sheppard appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick
    Rep. Jason Sheppard appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

Topic: Governor's budget is released. Guest: Rep. Jason Sheppard

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses the governor's new budget. The guest is Rep. Jason Sheppard. Kyle Melinn, Emily Lawler and Zachary Gorchow join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.