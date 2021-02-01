Related Program: 
The Metropolitan Opera

February 2021 | MET Opera

By WKAR STAFF 1 hour ago
  • Cendrillion
    Cendrillion
    Courtesy / Met Opera

Saturdays, Feb. 6 - 27 at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of  the world's greatest opers stars.

Feb. 6
Listeners’ Choice: Donizetti– Lucia di Lammermoor

Feb. 13
Massenet: Cendrillon

Feb. 20
Puccini: La Rondine

Feb. 27
Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

For the full WKAR Met Opera schedule, visit wkar.org/programs/metropolitan-opera.

MORE ABOUT THE MET OPERA
The voice must be heard! Hear the world’s greatest operatic performances each week on the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Launched in 1931, the Met’s Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history.

Tags: 
Met Opera
WKAR StayTuned Update

Related Content

February 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

By WKAR STAFF 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Pixabay

Saturdays, Feb. 6 - 27 at 12pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

February 2021 | Michigan Matinee

By WKAR STAF 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Pixabay

Thursdays, Feb. 4 - 25 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.