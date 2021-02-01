February 2021 | MET Opera

Saturdays, Feb. 6 - 27 at 1pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear lively performances of the world's greatest opers stars.

Feb. 6

Listeners’ Choice: Donizetti– Lucia di Lammermoor



Feb. 13

Massenet: Cendrillon



Feb. 20

Puccini: La Rondine



Feb. 27

Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier

The voice must be heard! Hear the world’s greatest operatic performances each week on the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Launched in 1931, the Met’s Saturday matinee broadcasts are the longest-running continuous classical radio series in American broadcast history.