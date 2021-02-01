February 2021 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Feb. 4 - 25 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Feb. 4

Wishing a happy 89th birthday to John Williams (born Feb. 8th, 1932) with music from the 1970s: the decade in which he emerged into legendary status with music to films like Superman, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and, of course, Star Wars.



Feb. 11

Celebrating the season with wintry film music like Charlie Chaplin’s The Gold Rush to Danny Elfman’s Edward Scissorhands and Michael Kamen’s score for a film made partially in Alpena, MI: Die Hard 2.



Feb. 18

An hour devoted to exploring the musical contributions to animated films for fans of all ages. They include traditional animation like Disney’s The Lion King (Hans Zimmer), claymation from Wallace and Gromit (Julian Nott) and the neo-classic which helped bring anime from Japan to the west, Akira (Shoji Yamashiro).



Feb. 25

Our monthly episode highlighting several recently released soundtracks as well as music picked by you. Email your soundtrack request to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

