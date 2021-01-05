Federal Data Reveal Which Hospitals Are Dangerously Full This Week. Is Yours?

  • Health care workers at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston face another full-throttle workday last week.
Originally published on January 4, 2021 10:30 am

Note: This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. ET Monday, Jan. 4, and will be updated periodically, as new data are released.

The federal government on Monday released an updated set of detailed hospital-level data showing the toll COVID-19 is taking on health care facilities, including how many inpatient and ICU beds are available on a weekly basis.

Using an analysis from the University of Minnesota's COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, NPR has created a tool that allows you to see how your local hospital and your county overall are faring. (Jump to look-up tool.)

It focuses on one important metric — how many beds are filled with COVID-19 patients — and shows this for each hospital and on average for each county.

The ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds gives a picture of how much strain a hospital is under. Though there's not a clear threshold, it's concerning when that rate rises above 10%, hospital capacity experts told NPR.

Anything above 20% represents "extreme stress" for the hospital, according to a framework developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

If that figure gets to near 50% or above, the stress on staff is immense. "It means the hospital is overloaded. It means other services in that hospital are being delayed. The hospital becomes a nightmare," IHME's Ali Mokdad told NPR.

Use the look-up tool below the map to find details about hospitals in your county.

COVID-19
Coronavirus in Michigan

