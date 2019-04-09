Federal Support Approved For Eligible Michigan Flood Victims

    WKAR-MSU File photo

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a request for an administrative declaration of disaster for parts of western Michigan that suffered through widespread flooding due to heavy rainfall and melting snow.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the declaration means residents and businesses affected by the March 14 flooding are eligible to apply for financial assistance.

The Small Business Administration's disaster assistance program will make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses in Newaygo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Oceana and Osceola counties.

The loans can help repair or replace real estate, personal property, equipment, inventory and business assets that were damaged or destroyed.

Officials have said more than 130 homes and businesses were damaged. Whitmer declared a state of emergency on March 19 for Newaygo County.

