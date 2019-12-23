A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols | 90.5 FM

Tue., Dec. 24, 10am & 10pm & Wed., Dec. 25, 9am on 90.5 FM | The tradition continues, from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England.

The King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

The Choir owes its existence to King Henry VI to sing daily services in his magnificent chapel. This remains the Choir's role and is an important part of the lives of its choristers, choral scholars and organ scholars, who study a variety of subjects in the College.

In 1918, the then-new dean of King's Chapel, 34-year-old Eric Milner-White, wanted to try something innovative and beyond the standard liturgy of the Church of England. So, he wove together scripture and song, called on readers of various ages from school and town, and made up this truly magical progression that carries us from prophecy to fulfillment, from Old Testament foretelling to a birthday celebration.