Flint City Council Approves Using Insurance Money For Water Crisis Settlement

By Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio 5 hours ago

Flint's municipal building (file photo)
Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Flint city council has signed off on joining a $641 million settlement of water crisis lawsuits.

The council voted just after midnight after a marathon session Monday night to tap $20 million in insurance funds to pay the city’s share of the settlement.

The council voted for the resolution, despite concerns about how the settlement will distribute the funds to Flint residents who suffered health problems and other issues during and after the ill-conceived switch of the city’s drinking water source to the Flint River in 2014.

The river water was not properly treated with corrosion control, causing lead to leach from pipes into the city’s drinking water. The water source was switched back to Detroit’s water system in 2015, but by then the damage was done.

The Flint city council voted six to one (with two abstentions) to approve the resolution.

Council member Monica Galloway did not support the resolution. She believes the city shouldn’t be a defendant in water crisis lawsuits, but a plaintiff.

“We had no control over emergency managers,” Galloway said during the meeting. “And yet we sit as a community defending the very emergency managers that we were imposed upon us.”

But a majority of Flint city council members saw the settlement as a more acceptable alternative than potentially more expensive civil litigation.

Council member Santino Guerra says, “this why you have insurance.”

“This is the best decision for the city as a defendant definitely to take,” says Guerra.

The city of Flint joins the state of Michigan, McLaren-Flint Hospital and a local engineering firm in the master settlement. Lawsuits are also targeting several large banks, two prominent engineering firms and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Those lawsuits are not covered by the master settlement.

A federal judge may give the master settlement pre-approval next month. A final decision on the Flint water crisis master settlement is likely months away.

Tags: 
The Flint Water Crisis

Related Content

Federal Judge Says She's Putting The "Pedal To The Metal" On Flint Water Crisis Settlement

By Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio 5 hours ago
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

During a court hearing on Monday, a federal judge said she expects to decide by next month whether to approve a massive legal settlement of claims tied to the Flint water crisis.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy says the $641 million master agreement is among the most complex settlement she has ever seen. The complexity of the deal could be surmised by the more than 140 lawyers on the Zoom hearing.

Flint Water Settlement Borrowing Plan Approved By Lawmakers

By David Eggert | Associated Press Dec 16, 2020
Flint sign over street
WKAR File Photo / WKAR-MSU

Michigan legislators on Wednesday finalized a plan to borrow $600 million to finance the state’s proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, whose water was contaminated with elevated levels of the neurotoxin lead.

Flint Mayor Touts Progress On Water Pipe Replacement & COVID-19 Response At State Of The City

By Dec 8, 2020
City of Flint / Youtube

During his first State of the City Address on Tuesday night, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely called attention to his efforts to address the impact of COVID-19 on city residents. 