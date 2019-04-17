Flint Getting $77.7M Loan To Help With Water Improvements

Flint is getting $77.7 million in loan assistance that it was promised in 2017 for infrastructure improvements as it deals with the aftermath of its crisis with lead-tainted water.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it's providing nearly $140 million in loans to fund water and sewer projects in three cities, including Flint. The state says the money will help complete a water pipeline, make reservoir and pump station improvements, and fund other work.

Flint's Director of Public Works Rob Bincsik told The Flint Journal this week that the city is "grateful for this funding," but notes it's not new.

Flint's water quality has greatly improved since lead contaminated the system in 2014 and 2015. But tap filters are recommended, and some residents simply don't trust the water.

Flint Water Crisis
