Flint Water Scandal Special Prosecutor Out After 3 Years

49 minutes ago
  • Flint water tower
    Ben Gordon / flickr/Creative Commons

A special prosecutor who spent three years leading a criminal investigation of the Flint water scandal has been fired.

The Michigan attorney general's office apparently is tying Todd Flood's departure to the recent discovery of 23 boxes of records related to the water crisis. The boxes, found in a state basement, were disclosed in a court filing Friday.

Flood's contract was terminated April 16. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud says evidence was not properly pursued "from the onset of this investigation."

Flood didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Monday.

He was hired in 2016 by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette. Attorney General Dana Nessel put Hammoud over Flood after she took office in January.

Seven people have pleaded no-contest to misdemeanors in an investigation of how Flint's water became contaminated with lead as well as a related outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

Tags: 
Flint Water Crisis
The Flint Water Crisis
Todd Flood
Dana Nessel
Bill Schuette
Fadwa Hammoud

