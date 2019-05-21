Related Programs: 
Floods That Hit The Midwest In March Continue To Affect The Farm Economy

By Allison Mollenkamp 4 minutes ago

Midwest Farmers are still cleaning up from record floods in March. The work may delay or even prevent planting for some, which will have ripple effects throughout the U.S. agriculture sector.