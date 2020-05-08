Flying In A Pandemic: How Coronavirus Will Change The Airline Industry

The airline industry faces its greatest crisis yet with the pandemic wiping out most travel. When will we feel safe flying again?

Phil LeBeau, CNBC reporter covering the auto and airline industry. (@Lebeaucarnews)

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. (@FlyingWithSara)

Christine Negroni, aviation journalist. Former air safety investigator. Author of “The Crash Detectives.” (@cnegroni)

Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. (@FlyFrontier)



From The Reading List

New York Times: “Obstacles and Opportunities for the Aviation Industry” — “The coronavirus outbreak has upended commercial aviation, with consequences that are not fully realized. The airline trade group, International Air Transport Association, anticipates that the world’s air carriers will see this year’s revenues drop by more than half, and a number of industry watchers predict that it will be years before air travel returns to 2019 levels.”

Washington Post: “Frontier just became the first U.S. airline to require passenger temperature screening” — “Frontier Airlines said Thursday it will require passengers to have their temperatures taken before boarding flights, starting June 1, in an effort to make traveling safer during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Associated Press: “Why Are Some Planes Crowded Even With Air Travel Down?” — “Every once in a while, social media lights up with photos or video from flights that are nearly full, with passengers clearly violating advice from public health officials about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Travel Pulse: “Association of Flight Attendants President Calls Out Airlines for Undermining CARES Act” -“Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, today sent a letter to the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, Transportation Committee ahead of its hearings on the industry, saying in part that some airlines are “attempting to flout” the intent of the CARES Act stimulus package.”

Washington Post: “Frontier Airlines abandons plan to sell $39 social distancing upgrade” — “Faced with widespread outrage from Democratic lawmakers, Frontier Airlines said late Wednesday it was abandoning its plan to sell passengers a $39 upgrade that would guarantee they could sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak.”

New York Times: “Few Travelers, Few Flights and Now, a Total Airport Shutdown” — “Before the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near standstill, airlines operated 40 daily flights from Westchester County Airport.”

CNBC: “GE Aviation to furlough 50% of its engine manufacturing staff” — “CNBC’s Phil LeBeau reports that General Motors will increase the number of furloughs from 10 percent to 50 percent of its engine staff. The staff will be furloughed for up to four weeks.”

Washington Post: “Scientists know ways to help stop viruses from spreading on airplanes. They’re too late for this pandemic.” — “On March 14, 1977, a woman with the flu climbed aboard a 737 and headed for Kodiak, Alaska, with 53 other passengers and crew. After an engine failed, most of them sat on the runway with the cabin doors shut, and the ventilation system off, for two hours. Within three days, 38 more people were sick.”

NPR: “Boeing And Airbus Halt Production; Future Of Airplane Manufacturing Uncertain” — “Two more big airplane manufacturing facilities are shutting down because of the coronavirus outbreak.”

Forbes: “Airlines May Lose Up To 18% Of Connections To New Airport Screening Processes For Coronavirus: OAG” — “For airlines, optimal aircraft utilization is everything. And it seems, no matter how they slice it, that in the midst-coronavirus crisis that goal cannot be achieved.”

