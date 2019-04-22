Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Following Easter Attacks In Sri Lanka, A Social Media Ban Disabled Some Apps By Aarti Shahani • 8 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Sri Lanka government officials shut down social media in the wake of the attacks. Such moves are more common and signal how tech companies struggle to maintain control of who uses their platforms. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.