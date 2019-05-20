Ford Is Cutting 7,000 White-Collar Jobs

Ford is cutting about 7,000 white-collar jobs, which would make up 10% of its global workforce.

The company has said it was undertaking a major restructuring, and on Monday said that it will have trimmed thousands of jobs by August.

The company said that the plan will save about $600 million per year by eliminating bureaucracy and increasing the number of workers reporting to each manager.

In the U.S. about 2,300 jobs will be cut through buyouts and layoffs. About 1,500 already have happened. About 500 workers will be let go this week.

In a memo to employees, Monday, CEO Jim Hackett said the fourth wave of the restructuring will start on Tuesday, with the majority of cuts being finished by May 24.

"To succeed in our competitive industry, and position Ford to win in a fast-charging future, we must reduce bureaucracy, empower managers, speed decision making and focus on the most valuable work, and cost cuts," Hackett's wrote.

In the U.S. about 1,500 white-collar employees left the company voluntarily since the restructuring began last year, some taking buyouts. About 300 have been laid off already, with another 500 layoffs starting this week.

Most of Ford's white-collar workers are in and around the company's Dearborn, Michigan, headquarters.

Hackett said in the memo that the company is departing from past practices and letting laid-off employees stay a few days to wrap up their jobs and say good-bye to colleagues. In the past, laid-off workers would have had to pack up and leave immediately.

"Ford is a family company and saying goodbye to colleagues is difficult and emotional," Hackett wrote.

Tags: 
Ford
Jim Hackett
Auto Industry

Related Content

MSU and Ford collaborate to help veterans help honeybees

By Russ White 2 hours ago
Detroit News

Each year honeybee colonies in the United States decline an additional 30 percent, according to research published by the nonprofit Bee Informed Partnership and Apiary Inspectors of America. But did you know honeybees and other pollinators produce more than 30 percent of the world's food supply? Last year, Ford launched a global beekeeping program with honeybee hives at its Dearborn World Headquarters. And now Ford has partnered with Michigan State University to help the university with its Heroes to Hives Program. 


Ford Recalls 327K Pickups Again To Fix Engine Heater Cables

By Apr 10, 2019
Ford Sign
jeepersmedia / Flickr

Ford is recalling 327,000 F-Series pickup trucks in North America for a second time to fix problems with engine block heater cables that can cause fires.

Ford Recalls 1.5M Pickups That Can Downshift Without Warning

By Feb 13, 2019
Ford F-150
Scott Pohl/WKAR

Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

New Ford Police Hybrid Set To Save Police Departments Money While Protecting The Environment

By Jan 27, 2019
Joseph Dandron / WKAR-MSU

At the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, not all of the cars on display are intended for the average consumer. Ford Motor Company is showing off a police vehicle that could save police departments money, and be eco-friendly at the same time. WKAR’s Karel Vega has more.


US Automakers To Trump: Don't Slap Tariffs On Imported Cars

By Feb 19, 2019
Cars on freeway
WKAR-MSU

America's auto industry is bracing for a potential escalation in President Donald Trump's tariff war with the world, one that could weaken the global auto industry and economy, inflate car prices and trigger a backlash in Congress.