Ford Field To Serve As State’s Largest Vaccine Site

Ford Field will serve as Michigan’s largest mass COVID-19 vaccination site starting next week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday the home of the Detroit Lions is one of 20 federally designated mass vaccination centers across the country.



Tens of thousands of vaccine doses beyond Michigan’s regular allotment should be available over the next eight weeks.

“So, we continue to ramp up vaccinations, and I know that the goal of being together for the Fourth of July, having a barbecue celebrating the independence of our nation is a realistic goal where we can get together, and that’s one I am certainly looking forward to.”



Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said Ford Field was chosen because it’s centrally located in Michigan’s largest city.



“Ford Field was selected using the CDC’s priority tool, which ensures our most vulnerable populations have close access to receiving a vaccine, and by selecting this location, we are breaking down barriers to vaccines.”



But people living outside Detroit will still be able to get a vaccine there.



The state is also building a network of vaccination locations that includes community centers and pharmacies.