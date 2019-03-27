Related Programs: 
Former Cook County Prosecutor Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Case

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Eric Sussman, former Cook County, Ill., prosecutor, about alternative prosecutions and why he doesn't believe it applies in the case of actor Jussie Smollett.