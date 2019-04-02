Former Flint Mayor Don Williamson, Dead at 85

By 44 minutes ago
  • Flint sign over street
    WKAR File Photo / WKAR-MSU

Don Williamson, a millionaire businessman who was mayor of Flint for more than five years, has died. He was 85.

Williamson's death from a respiratory ailment was announced Tuesday by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. He called him a "brilliant" businessman who "could turn about anything into a profit."

Williamson was elected Flint mayor in 2003 and re-elected in 2007. He resigned in 2009, citing health problems just before a recall election. The Flint Journal says he refused to take a salary and used his wealth to perform neighborhood cleanups.

Flint's current mayor, Karen Weaver, ordered city flags to half-staff to honor a "hard-working public servant."

Williamson lived in Davison Township after leaving office. He built a bronze statue of himself with a motto: "Success is the best revenge."

Don Williamson
Flint
Flint Water Crisis
The Flint Water Crisis

