Former King of Spain To Leave The Country Amid Investigation Into Financial Scandals By Lucía Benavides • 3 hours ago Originally published on August 3, 2020 6:07 pm The former king of Spain, Juan Carlos, says he is leaving the country to "preserve his legacy and personal dignity" as he faces an investigation into a series of financial scandals.