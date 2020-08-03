Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

Former King of Spain To Leave The Country Amid Investigation Into Financial Scandals

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on August 3, 2020 6:07 pm

The former king of Spain, Juan Carlos, says he is leaving the country to "preserve his legacy and personal dignity" as he faces an investigation into a series of financial scandals.