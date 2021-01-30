Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero Running For Job Again

  • Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has announced his run for a fourth term as Lansing's mayor.
Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero is once again running to be the mayor of Michigan’s capital city.

 

In a letter obtained by WKAR, Bernero’s campaign announced his run for the 2021 mayoral election. Bernero served as Lansing’s mayor for three terms from 2006 to 2018. Bernero has also launched a campaign website.

After announcing in 2017 that he would not be seeking a fourth term, Bernero was succeeded by Mayor Andy Schor in 2018.

 

Touting his success in carrying the city through the 2008 Great Recession and the creation of jobs in the area, the letter claims that the city is in need of leadership.

"In times like these, we need bold, decisive leadership. Leadership that is competent and collaborative to bring about healing and unity,” his campaign letter states.

 

Mayor Schor has faced several controversies in the past year, including what many perceived as poor handling of issues dealing with police violence following the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

 

Most recently, Schor was criticized for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine along with other Lansing employees. Bernero himself took to social media to criticize Schor.

 

“Glad to know Mayor Schor secured the COVID-19 vaccine for us. Er, for himself, that is. That’s leadership?” Bernero wrote in a message on twitter earlier this week.

 

Schor has not yet announced if he will run for mayor again, he will deliver Lansing’s State of the City Address on Wednesday, February 3.

 

When reached for comment, Schor replied via text message, saying "It’s January. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. I’ve got far more important things to worry about than Virg Bernero. The residents of Lansing are focused on getting through this pandemic and so am I.”

 

Updated at 4:28 p.m. ET

 

