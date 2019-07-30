Related Programs: 
Former MSU President Simon To Retire Aug. 31

Michigan State University has announced that former president Lou Anna Simon will retire effective August 31, ending a 45-year career. She will receive $2.45 million in three payments.


The details were announced in a university press release on July 30.

Simon stepped down as president in January 2018 hours after Larry Nassar; a former doctor was sentenced for abusing women under his care at the university. 

This fall, Eaton County Judge Julie Reincke will decide whether Simon will face a trial related to the Nassar case. Simon is accused of lying to the Michigan State Police in May 2018 about when she knew about a sexual assault claim against the former sports doctor. Simon has been on leave from her role as a tenured faculty member while facing criminal charges.

Simon joined MSU in 1974 as a faculty member. She served as university president from 2005-2018. 

As part of the announcement from the university, Simon issued this statement:

“Michigan State is on the precipice of a new chapter under the leadership of President Stanley. I appreciate the efforts of the university to facilitate my transition to emeritus status that corresponds to this new chapter. I will continue my scholarly pursuits and community engagement, particularly in Traverse City in retirement.

“Roy and I will always be Spartans and will continue our support of the university including through philanthropy. President Stanley is an exceptional leader and we wish him much continued success at our alma mater.”

The university said Simon will hold the titles of president emeritus and faculty ermeritus as terms of her retirement. She will receive three annual payments totalling $2.45 million. Simon will also receive vested retirement and other benefits. 

In May, the MSU Board of Trustees named Samuel L. Stanley the next president of Michigan State University. He will begin his term on August 1.

