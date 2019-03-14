Related Programs: 
Former Sen. Birch Bayh, Who Authored Title IX Legislation, Dies At 91

By Brandon Smith 5 minutes ago

Three-term Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh died Thursday at 91. He was the author of the landmark Title IX law and wrote two constitutional amendments during his time in Congress.