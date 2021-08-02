Free Bus Rides Are Available To People Voting In Tuesday's Election

Buses throughout mid-Michigan are offering free rides to people voting in Tuesday’s election.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority won't charge Greater Lansing riders who drop off an absentee ballot or who vote at the polls on Aug. 3.

CATA recommends people schedule their rides the day before if they’re seeking Redi-Ride curb to curb transport instead of fixed route stops. Spec-Tran, CATA's complimentary curb to curb service for people with disabilities, and Rural Service Election Day rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. Aug 2.

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is giving free rides to voters, whether they vote early or on Election Day, as long as riders stop along fixed routes.

Tell the driver you’re planning to vote. Face masks are required on buses. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.