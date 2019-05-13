Funeral Service Set For Civil Rights Icon Judge Damon Keith

By 1 minute ago
  • Damon Keith
    Judge Damon J. Keith
    CSPAN

Flags are being lowered and federal court offices are closed for the day in parts of Michigan to honor prominent Judge Damon J. Keith, who was a figure in the civil rights movement.

A funeral service for Keith is Monday at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the state capitol complex and on all state buildings to be lowered Monday to half-staff. Federal court offices for the Eastern District of Michigan are closed.

Keith, who was remembered as a legal trailblazer, died April 28 at age 96.

He served more than 50 years in the federal courts, and before his death still heard cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Tags: 
Damon Keith

Related Content

Funeral Plans Set For Civil Rights Icon Judge Damon Keith

By Apr 30, 2019
Damon Keith
CSPAN

Funeral arrangements have been set in Detroit for prominent Judge Damon J. Keith, who was a figure in the civil rights movement.

Michigan Mourns Passing Of Judge Damon Keith

By Apr 29, 2019
Damon Keith
CSPAN

Damon J. Keith, a federal judge famous for being sued by President Richard Nixon and an iconic national figure in the civil rights movement has died at the age of 96.