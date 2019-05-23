Future of Ballot-Signature Law Unclear Following Nessel Opinion

By 9 minutes ago
  • Michigan Capitol
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The future of a ballot-signature law passed last year is unclear.  On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that parts of the law that adds requirements to the ballot signature process are unconstitutional. Now Republican lawmakers - and others - are working on their next steps.


Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he’s waiting to see if Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson actually follows through on the order before deciding what to do.

But the Republican Representative who spearheaded the bill – Jim Lower – would like to get clarification right away. He says he wants the Speaker of the House to look into a court challenge.

“You know I’d like to see it, you know if there’s a legal effort put forward, it’d be nice to have that settled sooner rather than later," said Rep. Lower.

Amber McCann is a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey. She says an AG opinion is just that – an opinion.

“So the majority leader is not overly concerned with the attorney general’s interpretation. And we have yet to see whether or not there’s is any need for action on the part of the Legislature," said McCann.

A group also filed a lawsuit in the Court of Claims saying the law is unconstitutional. They want a court to permanently prevent the Secretary of State’s office from using the law.

Tags: 
Capitol Connection
Lame duck
Michigan Legislature
Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General

Related Content

Michigan AG: Lame Duck Ballot Drive Law Is Unconstitutional

By May 22, 2019
Attorney General Dana Nessel
WKAR-MSU

Michigan's attorney general said Wednesday that a Republican-enacted law making it harder to put proposals on the statewide ballot is unconstitutional, declaring that lawmakers had no authority to impose a geographic limit a circulating petitions.

Michigan Appeals Court: Commitment Ceremony Not A Marriage

By May 22, 2019
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

A commitment ceremony is not the same as a marriage in Michigan, according to the Michigan Court of Appeals. 


Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills To Allow Parole Of Seriously Ill Inmates

By 3 hours ago
Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed laws letting Michigan release seriously ill and incapacitated prisoners early by having them treated at nursing homes or hospitals instead.

Bills To Expand Who Can Administer Opioid Antagonist See Movement In Legislature

By May 22, 2019
Vaccine photo
Pan American Health Organization PAHO / Flickr Creative Commons

The list of who can administer emergency opioid overdose medication in Michigan could grow.