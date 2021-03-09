Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

'The Ghost Variations': A Different Take On What It Means To Be Haunted

By editor 3 hours ago
Originally published on March 9, 2021 7:34 pm

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Kevin Brockmeier about The Ghost Variations, a collection of 100 ghost stories that ponders what haunts us in this life and might make us linger in the next.