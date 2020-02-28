GM To Add 1,200 Jobs At Its Two Lansing Area Assembly Plants

GM is ramping up production in Lansing.

General Motors is adding more than 1,200 jobs to its two Lansing-area car assembly plants.

This spring, the Lansing Grand River plant will add a second shift of about 400 workers to build two new Cadillac models, the CT4 and CT5.

The Delta Township plant will add a third shift of about 800 employees to continue the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave lines.

Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant Director Darci Marcum says strong product demand is driving the growth.

“We are always taking a look at what are the trends, as well as what’s the innovation that we can bake into our cars and crossovers and SUV’s and trucks that our customers need,” says Marcum. “Sometimes, before they even know that they need it.”

UAW Local 602 Shop Chairman Todd Trout says the expansion will bring employees some much needed relief.

“They know that they’re getting a third shift; they know that they’re going to be working eight hours instead of 12…and they’ve got a future,” Trout says.

The new workers are expected to start in the second quarter of 2020.